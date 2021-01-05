Serbia’s Novak Djokovic & Spain’s Rafael Nadal lead field in ATP Cup 2021

Serbian Novak Djokovic currently ranked as world no. 1 and world no. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain will head the field at next month’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Cup, which has been reduced to 12 countries because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 17-Grand Slam champion Djokovic leads Serbia as they look to defend the title between February 1-5 in Melbourne, Australia.

While 20-Grand Slam champion Nadal represents a Spain side aiming to avenge their defeat by Serbia in last year’s final.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem leads Austria, while ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev plays for Russia.

Great Britain, who agonizingly missed out on the semi-finals last year, have not qualified for the 2021 event.

Qualification is based on the ATP ranking of each country’s top-ranked singles player, while hosts Australia has been given a wildcard.

Last year’s tournament featured 24 nations and Britain qualified through Andy Murray’s protected ranking. They miss out this year, though, because Dan Evans is their highest-ranked player at world number 30.

The draw will take place on January 20, when the 12 teams will be divided into four groups of three. The group winners will advance to the semi-finals.

The event has been moved to Melbourne – after being played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney last year – to allow the players to stay in a Covid-safe bubble before the Australian Open starts on February 8.