Serani drops new music feat. Agent Sasco, Bounty Killer

Dancehall Artiste and Producer Serani has released “Conspiracy Theory”, his latest single which features Bounty Killer and Agent Sasco.

Describing the effort, Serani explains that The conspiracy theory song is about all the possible ways one can look at what’s going on in the secret world today, which he terms the “real truth”, as opposed to what we’re being told.

While expressing his excitement in having Bounty Killer and Sasco on the single, Serani noted that he’s worked with them in the past and that they both fit perfectly in delivering his points across.

Following the single’s release, the “No Games” hitmaker has been recording, writing and producing a live track album with his band.

The project is set for release on Monday, November 30.