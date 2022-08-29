Senior Vice Principal of Howard Cooke Primary School in St James Dies

The education community is mourning the passing of Veronica Headley-Jennings, the Senior Vice Principal of Howard Cooke Primary School in St James.

The Vice Principal, who would have turned 61 in October, died this morning (August 29).

 Speaking with McKoys News, the School’s principal Dave Scott stated that she was complaining of feeling ill this morning and was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she died.

 Mr. Scott noted that Mrs. Headley-Jennings was scheduled to assume the role as Acting Principal on September 1, when the new school year begins.

 He said it was very heartbreaking to learn of her death because she was loved by everyone at the school.

 “She was so loved by the entire school population. She is the only teacher that has been there since 1989 since the school just began,” Mr. Scott said.

 She was to serve for eight months, while Mr. Scott went on leave for the period.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com