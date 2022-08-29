Senior Vice Principal of Howard Cooke Primary School in St James Dies

The education community is mourning the passing of Veronica Headley-Jennings, the Senior Vice Principal of Howard Cooke Primary School in St James.

The Vice Principal, who would have turned 61 in October, died this morning (August 29).

Speaking with McKoys News, the School’s principal Dave Scott stated that she was complaining of feeling ill this morning and was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where she died.

Mr. Scott noted that Mrs. Headley-Jennings was scheduled to assume the role as Acting Principal on September 1, when the new school year begins.

He said it was very heartbreaking to learn of her death because she was loved by everyone at the school.

“She was so loved by the entire school population. She is the only teacher that has been there since 1989 since the school just began,” Mr. Scott said.

She was to serve for eight months, while Mr. Scott went on leave for the period.