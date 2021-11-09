Senior Officer Hospitalised Following Highway Crash in Kingston

Raymond Wilson, a former chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation and current welfare officer of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, is currently in hospital, following a  motor vehicle accident on the Sir Florizel Glaspole Highway in Kingston.

According to reports, the deputy superintendent was travelling along the roadway on Tuesday when his vehicle ran off the road.

According to sources, the senior officer had to be pulled from the vehicle.

More information will be provided as McKoy’s News continues to follow the story.

