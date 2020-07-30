Senior cop dies in crash

A senior policeman died in a traffic crash in St Elizabeth Wednesday evening, July 29.

He is 37-year-old Deputy Superintendent Omar Morris of Westmoreland Division. DSP Morris, who lives in St Catherine, was killed in a motor vehicle accident along the Shaws Main Road, near Lacovia,  St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 8:30, the policeman was driving his private motor car, a Honda Accord, along the Shaw’s main road. According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the JCF. “It is alleged that he was attempting to overtake a Toyota Hiace motor bus when he crashed into the motor bus. Both vehicles hit the embankment and the Honda Accord motor car careened off the roadway and ended up in the river below.”

Both drivers were assisted to the hospital, where Morris succumbed to his injuries. The other driver was admitted.

