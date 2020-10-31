Senior Citizens Missing

Jamaica News: Ninety-one-year-old Mercedes Davidson, a retired teacher of Georgiana Close, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Sunday, February 2.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Mona Police Post are that about Davidson was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mercedes Davidson is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-927-2298, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.