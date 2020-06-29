Senior Citizen Missing in Kingston

Sixty-five-year-old Marion Sualihu-Williams otherwise called ‘Willy-bounce’ of Trelawny Avenue, Riverton Meadows, Kingston 13 has been missing since Tuesday, June 23.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Sualihu-Williams was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marion Sualihu-Williams is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Marion Sualihu-Williams was made available at the time of this publication.