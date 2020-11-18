Senior Citizen Missing

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Jamaica News: Ninety-six-year-old Malcolm Robinson a retiree of Tavern Drive, Papine, Kingston 6 has been missing since Saturday, November 14.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 190 centimetres (6 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that Robinson was last seen at home. His mode of dress is unknown and he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Malcolm Robinson is being asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

