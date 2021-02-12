Senior Citizen David Leonard Missing

Sixty-eight-year-old David Leonard of 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, February 9.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Leonard was last seen at the Waterfront, downtown, Kingston wearing a red shirt, grey pants and a pair of balck shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of David Leonard is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

