Semenya Sticking with 200m No Matter What

South African Olympic and World champion Caster Semenya has locked her focus into the 200 metres, no matter the result of her appeal to overturn last year’s Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision.

Semenya is a double Olympic gold medallist in the 800 metres but, as an athlete with differences in sexual development (DSD), must now limit her naturally high levels of testosterone when racing in events ranging from 400 metres to a mile.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic rocked the sporting globe, Semenya, 29-years-old was in a court battle to get the CAS decision that allowed athletics governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), to prescribe hormone-suppressing drugs for any woman with a disorder of sex development (DSD) competing in 400m to 1 500m event.

Semenya ran impressive 200 metres times at the Gauteng North Championships in March 2020, recording 23.80 seconds personal best in her first few outings. However, she still had considerable work to reach the qualifying time of 22.80 seconds for Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

The South African said, that she harbored a love for the 200 metres race from her younger days before she developed into one of the best 800 metres runners of all time and a two-time Olympic 800m gold medallist.