Selling Guineps To Make Her Children Happy And Fed

Alan Lewin,Reporter-Many people who want to make two ends meet in these Covid-19 Pandemic times may have to work a little harder.

Miss A. Brown has no fear in doing a little extra hustle just to make ends meet to help support her family. The Rubis pump attendant said she juggles selling guineps on her day off just to make a little more money. She has to travel from Woodland in Hanover to get to Duncans in Trelawny to buy some of the sweetest guineps in western Jamaica. ‘I wake up and took my taxi to and from Hanover, with my bag to bag my stash of guineps, I can’t charter any car, so I just travel ordinary with the little taxi here and there for a small fee. Then when I get back, I tie out my guineps and head to the streets”.

Miss Brown says that given the sweetness of her guineps, her customers often buy 10 bunches at a time to eat.

She said she is out by 10 a.m. and is finished by 8 pm.

She said she has no regrets selling guineps as she is earning her honest bread to make her children happy and have food to eat.

Miss Brown with some of her sweet guineps for sale in Montego Bay

Alan Lewin photo

