Self-Defense Turns into Death

It is as if he lost his train of every sensible thought. He made the anger engulf him til the flames from the feelings resulted in something truly tragic. Defend your woman, yes. Defend your child, absolutely. But always remember to assess the situation first. All the reports are different, some say it was his girlfriend, some say it was his daughter. Some say it was a bag of $1 chips, some say the chips cost $3. But what is evident is what went down in the video.

37-year-old ex-con Austin Simon lost his life on July 1 after he assaulted 61-year-old bodega worker Jose Alba. It is believed Austin attacked Jose after his girlfriend could not afford a bag of chips. Both were wrong, but for Alba, it was self defense.

Before the tragedy, his girlfriend tried to buy a bag of chips for her daughter but her benefits card was declined. She claimed that Alba snatched the bag of chips from her daughter. In the video footage with pieces of the incident edited out, the woman is heard yelling at him that he cannot touch her daughter. Simon then charged into the convenience store after his girlfriend yelled that she will get her boyfriend to come into the store and “f–k him up”

Simon stormed into the convenience store, went behind the enclosed counter and started assaulting the cashier. Alba tried to diffuse the situation. In the video, he is heard saying “I don’t want no problems, Papa.” but Simon remained angry. As the cashier tried to walk away, Simon pushed him into a chair and continued to attack.

Next, the two men were seen shuffling around before Alba used a knife to stab Simon in his neck. Blood spewed out of his neck before he fell to the floor. He later died at hospital.

The media had a lot to say about the incident, and eveyone’s input resulted in Alba’s bond being lowered from $250,000 to $50,000. He was subsequently released from jail after only being required to pay $5000. He, however, remains charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: McKoy’s Crime News