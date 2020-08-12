Selah Marley Defends Her Father; “My Father Is Not A Deadbeat”

Selah Marley, the daughter of singer Lauryn Hill and entrepreneur Rohan Marley, openly spoke about the childhood trauma she’s still processing during a two-hour Instagram Live video Monday.

But she has since deleted the video after criticizing media outlets for highlighting “the worst part of my video.”

The 20-year-old star clarifies in the newest hour-and-a-half clip that she spoke from a personal “place of healing” and did not intend for viewers to contact her parents with hateful comments.

Bob Marley’s granddaughter specifically set the record straight following The Shade Room’s summary of her initial IGTV video on her Instagram Story today (Aug. 11).

In her IG Live yesterday, the young model detailed the dual long-term effects of her father not being around a lot as well as her mother physically disciplining her and her siblings.

Many commented on how touched they were by how they could relate to her experience. And by starting this larger conversation, Marley hopes to inspire others’ transparency, vulnerability, and openness in discussing their own family traumas, according to the most recent IGTV video.