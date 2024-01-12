My First Lesbian Relationship

Seeking Advice on Intimacy in My First Lesbian Relationship

January 12, 2024

Dear McKoy: My First Lesbian Relationship – I need some advice as I navigate my first romantic and intimate relationship in my late twenties. My butch partner is experienced and open, but I’m struggling with feeling self-conscious and frustrated because I’ve never had an orgasm with someone else. Specifically, during oral pleasure, I feel nervous and find it hard to communicate what feels good. When I try to pleasure myself when we’re together, I end up focusing more on their pleasure than my own. The pressure to orgasm with my partner is too much, and I’d appreciate advice on how to handle this. How can I relax, be open, and guide each other for a better shared experience? I really value your insights.

Dear Allison: Navigating new romantic and sexual territory can be challenging, and your openness is commendable. To enhance your shared experience, consider expressing your desires openly and exploring intimacy without placing undue pressure on achieving specific outcomes. Focus on communication, both verbal and non-verbal, to guide your partner effectively. Most importantly, be patient with yourself and your partner as you navigate this journey together. 

    Just look at it as sexual energy and exploring, with openness and not much emotional feelings but the physical feeling.

