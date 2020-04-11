SEE IT: Doorbell video shows homeowner fight off invader in Illinois break-in that left 1 dead

Under Illinois’ felony murder law, charges can be filed when someone is killed during the course of a crime even if the death was caused by someone else and the person charged with murder did not intend for the person to die.
A doorbell video captured an Arlington Heights, Ill., homeowner fighting off a home invader during an attempted robbery Saturday that left one intruder dead, the Chicago Tribune reported.
In the 70-second clip published by the newspaper, two mask-wearing intruders approach the suburban Chicago home — one of whom was fatally shot in the incident. Moments later, the homeowner drags one of the invaders out the front door, punching him before he scrambles away.

The Arlington Heights Police Department released the video Thursday, according to The Tribune.
Cops said Bradley Finnan, 38, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Larry Brodacz, 58, of Buffalo Grove, Ill., entered the residence, the newspaper reported.

Authorities said Brodacz was shot fatally by the homeowner, and Finnan ran away. Finnan faces charges of felony murder and home invasion.

Source: nydailynews

