See Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite at ‘Fast Times’ table read

Dane Cook gave fans a first look at the upcoming “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read, featuring a special reunion by exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

“Surprise!” he captioned a picture on Instagram on Monday of all the celebrities participating in the video chat.

Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 51, both appear smiling in the photo, dressed casually, alongside their celebrity pals.

The former couple’s first reunion sparked a ton of social media chatter, when they ran into each other backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards in January. They were married from 2000 to 20005.

The publicity Pitt and Aniston garner will be helpful for the table read, which is set to benefit the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, a humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, fighting COVID-19 by providing testing and relief services in the U.S.

The livestream, scheduled for at 6 p.m. ET, will also support the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

Aside from the most famous Hollywood exes, Cook, 48, showed off the other stars who will take part, including Julia Roberts, Shia Labeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Ray Liotta, and Penn.

Penn, 60, was the only returning cast member of the original 1982 film. However, the actor previously shared that he will not reprise his role of Jeff Spicoli for the table read, adding that he is “very confident in the new guy.”

It has not been revealed which actor will play which part for the virtual table read.

Comedian Adam Ray commented on Cook’s post, “This is the most insane collection of people I’ve seen in one screen during a pandemic or non pandemic in the last 100 years.”

Jeffrey Ross added, “Epic.”

Source: Page six