Security Officer Charged With Shooting With Intent, Etc

Jamaica News: A 31-year-old security officer has been charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition following an incident that occurred at the intersection of Bryden and Graham Streets in Kingston 16 on Thursday, August 27.

He has been identified as Chiwale Lindsay, otherwise called ‘Andrea’, of Bray Street, Kingston 16.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about midday, a group of persons were gathered at the above mentioned location. It is alleged that Lindsay was among a group of men who approached them, brandished firearms and opened gunfire at the group. The men then escaped on foot in the area. No one was hurt during the incident; however, an investigation was launched and Lindsay was arrested in St. Thomas on Monday, September 29. He was subsequently charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.