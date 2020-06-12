Security Minister Condemns Shooting Death of Two Police Officers

Minister of National Security Horace Chang has condemned the shooting death of two police officers by gunmen Friday morning in Horizon Park, St Catherine. Two other officers who were shot are being treated at hospital. He also mentioned the type of weapons used by the gunmen.

