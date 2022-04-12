Security Guard Slapped with Multiple Charges

Forty-five-year-old Gawayne Steward, security guard of Ulster Spring, Trelawny was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Assault at Common Law and Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm following an incident Lower Parade Street in the parish on Sunday, April 10.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that Steward attacked a man with a firearm and threatened his life. He then used the firearm to hit the man twice on his shoulders and punched him multiple times all over his body. The man went to the police station where he made a report and gave a statement.

Steward turned himself over to the police, where the man positively identified him, the firearm and ammunition were seized and thereafter he was charged.