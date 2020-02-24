Security Guard Shot and Killed, Man Shot and Injured, Along Oxford Road

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): One man was shot and killed, and another man shot and injured by unknown assailants along Oxford Road, in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday, February 22.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Lloyd Brown, otherwise called “Banks” security guard also of Oxford Road in Spanish Town.

Report by the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:00a.m., Brown and the other victim were standing beside a shop in the community when they were approached by two men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire hitting both men before making their escape in the area. The police were summoned and upon arrival, Brown and the other man were rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted in serious condition.