Security Guard Murdered in Spanish Town, St Catherine

A Security guard of Gravel Heights, in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Tredegar Park, in the parish on Friday, February 25.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Borris Marsh.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:20pm, Marsh was walking along a section of the roadway in his community, when men traveling on board a motor car pulled up beside him and one of the occupants called out his name.

Marsh walked towards the vehicle and the occupants opened gunfire hitting him multiple times, before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

