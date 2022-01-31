Security Guard Murdered in Negril

The Negril police in Westmoreland are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a security guard, who was shot and killed along Sheffield main road in the parish on Saturday, January 29.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Everton Caruthers, of Seaton Street in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, and Blackwoods district, Thompson Town, Clarendon.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 4:30pm, Caruthers was at work on a base in Sheffield, when he was pounced upon by two armed men who shot him multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the gunmen escaped on a motorcycle.