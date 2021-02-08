Security Guard Killed in Fatal Crash, in Clarendon

A Clarendon security guard died at hospital from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred along a section of the Croft Hill main road in the parish, on Sunday, February 7.

He has been identified as 60-year-old Dexton Brown, also of Croft Hill address in Clarendon.

Reports by the police are that about 2:30 pm, Brown was driving his Toyota Corolla motor car along Croft Hill main road, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into another parked car.

The impact of the crash caused Brown’s car to overturn, and he and two other passengers received injuries and had to be rushed to hospital.

Brown reportedly died while undergoing treatment, and the other two victims, treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.