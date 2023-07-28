Security Guard Killed in Fatal Accident

A 32-year-old security guard lost his life in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Queens Highway in St Ann, on Thursday afternoon.
He has been identified as Donovan Thomas, Security Guard of Middle Brickston, also in St Ann.
Reports are that about 6:00pm, Thomas was driving a Toyota Corolla motor car from the directions of St Ann towards Trelawny, when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into three other vehicles, which were travelling in the opposite direction.
Thomas was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.