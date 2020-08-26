Security Guard Held with Illegal Gun

Firearm Seizure
Fifty-eight-year-old David Williams otherwise called ‘Glen’ and ‘sixteen’, security guard of Lafe Avenue, Old Harbour in St. Catherine was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on West Street, Old Harbour in the parish on Monday, August 24.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Williams was seen acting in a manner which aroused the suspicion of the Police on West Street main road.  He was accosted and searched during which a handcuff was found in his waistband. Further checks of a knapsack he was wearing revealed one Browning 9mm pistol and eight 9mm rounds of ammunition. Williams is not a licensed firearm holder. He was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

