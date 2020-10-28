Security Guard Charged With Unlawful Wounding

Jamaica News: Lawmen attached to the Kingston Central Division have charged 22-year-old Neko Thompson, Security Guard of Tower Hill, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, October 27.

Reports are that on Monday, October 26 about 7:15 a.m., Thompson visited the complainant at her office on Ocean Boulevard, Kingston CSO and an argument developed between them. It is alleged that during the altercation Thompson used a knife to inflict wounds to the complainant’s face and left arm. The complainant escaped further injury due to the intervention of citizens. The matter was later reported to the Police who apprehended and charged Thompson with Unlawful Wounding and Being Armed with an Offensive Weapon.

His court date is being finalized.