Security guard charged for illegal gun

Flankers Men Detained Following Illegal Firearm Seizure
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: A security guard in Kingston has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25.

He is 30-year-old Phillip Marshall, otherwise called ‘Powa’, security guard of Wildman Street, Kingston.

Reports are that about 8:35 p.m., Christmas Day, police from Kingston Central Division were conducting an operation in the area when the saw the accused pull a firearm from his waistband and throw it on the roof of a building. The roof was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges was seized.

Marshall’s court date is being finalized.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....