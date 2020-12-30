Security guard charged for illegal gun

Jamaica News: A security guard in Kingston has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25.

He is 30-year-old Phillip Marshall, otherwise called ‘Powa’, security guard of Wildman Street, Kingston.

Reports are that about 8:35 p.m., Christmas Day, police from Kingston Central Division were conducting an operation in the area when the saw the accused pull a firearm from his waistband and throw it on the roof of a building. The roof was searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges was seized.

Marshall’s court date is being finalized.