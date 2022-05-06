Security Guard Charged following ABM Explosion in Port Antonio

The security guard accused in the April 23 explosion of a Scotiabank automated banking machine in Port Antonio, Portland, has been charged.

Calvin Hill, 31, a resident of Pleasant Hill in Portland, was charged on Thursday with arson, counting housebreaking, and creating public mischief.

According to sources, Mr. Hill was charged with public mischief after telling investigators that he was kidnapped at his home by gunmen and carried to an automated banking machine.

The guard, who works for a well-known security firm, was discovered injured at the scene of the explosion at 4 a.m. He sustained a broken leg as well as other injuries.

Initial investigations found that more than $20 million had been stolen from the automated banking machine.

Scotiabank is still in the process of completing an audit.

