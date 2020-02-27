Security Guard and Teenage Daughter Gunned Down in New Hope, Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): The Negril police in Westmoreland have commenced an investigation into the death of 47-year-old Vanley Kerr, and his 18-year-old daughter Brianna, who were shot and killed by two armed men inside their shop, at New Hope district in Negril, Westmoreland, on Tuesday night.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., Kerr, his common-law-wife, along with his daughter and other relatives, were inside the shop enjoying a game of domino, when two men posing as customers entered the establishment, and ordered some cigarettes.

Brianna went around the counter to attend to the men and immediately they brandished handguns, held the occupants at him gunpoint, and ordered them to lie down on the floor.

Before the teenage girl could react, one of the gunmen turned his weapon on her and shot her multiple times. Upon seeing that his daughter was being shot, Kerr Jumped up and advanced in the directions of the men, when he too was shot multiple times.

The gunmen then calmly walked from the shop and escaped in the area on foot.

Kerr and his daughter were rushed to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead, and Kerr died while undergoing treatment.