Securing her bag!! Shenseea inks Endorsement deal with Carib Beer
Shenseea has signed a new endorsement deal.
This with Trinidad and Tobago’s Carib beer.
The entertainer shared the news with her fans on social media today.
The latest endorsement becomes the 9th deal for the “Lighter” crooner.
The singer encouraged her fans to follow them on social media, as a number of plans are in store to include, giveaways, reveals and performances.
