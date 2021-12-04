Sections of Rocky Point in Clarendon Under Curfew

Sections of the Rocky Point community in Clarendon have been placed under a 48-hour curfew, which will be in effect starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North – Along an imaginary line approximately 2 kilometres from the entrance to the Rocky Point community to Willis Store at the eastern boundary;

East – Along an imaginary line approximately 2.5 kilometres from Willis Store to the Puerto Penasco Beach at the southern boundary;

South – Along the coast line approximately 1.5 kilometres of the Puerto Penasco Beach from the eastern boundary to the river bank at the western boundary;

West – Along an imaginary line approximately 2.4 kilometres from the river bank at the southern boundary to the entrance of the Rocky Point community;

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the curfew’s boundaries are required to remain within their homes or businesses unless otherwise approved in writing by the ground commanding officer.