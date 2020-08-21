Second Westmoreland Man Involved in Illegal Firearm Dispute Charged

A second man involved in a dispute allegedly over a missing illegal firearm has been charged with Kidnapping, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Assault at Common Law following an incident that occurred in Cornwall Mountain district, Westmoreland on Friday, June 19.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Delano Leslie, a labourer of Cornwall Mountain district in the parish.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roy Grant, otherwise called ‘Stiggy Roy’, a farmer and brother of the complainant was previously charged with the same offences in relation to the same matter.

Reports from the Westmoreland Police are that about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 19, Grant and Leslie were among men in the community who had a dispute over a missing firearm. They allegedly used a firearm to hit the complainant in his head. They later visited the complainant’s home where they took him from his house into a ‘short-cut’ where he was further assaulted and hit with a machete.

A report was made and a warrant executed on Grant on Wednesday, July 29. Leslie was apprehended on Thursday, August 20 whilst reporting at the Ramble Police Station as a condition of his bail in another matter.

Their court dates are being finalized.