Detectives assigned to the Area 5 Major Investigations Division have charged
a second man following the shooting death of GC Foster College’s vice principal, 55-year-old
Gibbs Williams, on Mega Way, Portmore, St. Catherine, on Friday, October 6.
Forty-year-old Odane Watson otherwise called ‘Shortman’ of Duff Street, Kingston 13, was
charged with Murder ,Aiding and Abetting Robbery with Aggravation ,Being a participant in a
Criminal Organization ,Making use of a Firearm to commit a felony ,Possession of Prohibited
Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition five days after charges were laid against
his 21-year-old accomplice, Jerome Hayles.
Reports are that about 12:15 p.m., Williams was in the process of leaving a hospital complex
when he was attacked by the suspects and shot. The police were alerted, and he was taken to the
hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, Watson was arrested and charged after he was interviewed in the
presence of his attorney on Tuesday, October 17.
His court date is being finalised and his other accomplices are currently being sought by the
police.
Second Man Charged with Vice Principal’s Murder-Odane Watson
Detectives assigned to the Area 5 Major Investigations Division have charged