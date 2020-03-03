Second Coronavirus Case In New York

New York City: We can officially confirm some more information on the second coronavirus case connected to New York City. The individual sought care on February 27 at Lawrence Hospital in Westchester. He works at Lewis and Garbuz, P.C., a law firm in Manhattan.

The patient has two children with a connection to New York City, a daughter who attends SAR Academy and High School in the Bronx, and a son who attends Yeshiva University in Manhattan.

They’re currently in isolation at home. The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene personnel are on the ground at the law firm, SAR Academy and Yeshiva University. Disease detectives are following up with anyone who had close contact with the patient or his kids to get them tested for coronavirus. Mayor Bill DeBlasio