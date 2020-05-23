Second batch of ship crew in quarantine

Two hundred more returned Jamaicans were moved from the ship docked at Falmouth Pier to Bahia Principe Hotel, Runaway bay St Ann today.

The 200 join a similar number transported to the same hotel Thursday.

Some 1,060 Jamaican crew members employed to Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines arrived on the ship, Adventure of the Seas, Tuesday after months at sea. Initially it was said 1,044 were on board but the number is now said to be an estimated 1,065.

Samples for testing were taken from all individuals who left the ship Thursday and Friday.

Those results are being awaited to determine the next steps to be taken. Those who test negative will be allowed to go home to self- quarantine, once the conditions at home will allow that. The health authorities will monitor them through their phone and other technology.

Those who test positive will stay in state-provided isolation or quarantine.

Reports are that the processing of the remaining more than 650 on the ship Adventure of the Seas, will not take place until Sunday or Monday.