Seaview Gardens residents who beat police should be imprisoned on Goat Island, say concerned citizens

Jamaica News: There is now a growing public outrage and condemnation of residents of Seaview Gardens in St. Andrew who were at an illegally-held party, and who, among other things, ripped off a policewoman’s uniform and hurled stones at the police, causing a head injury to one of the officers last night.

Some Jamaicans have labeled the offenders as a “disgraceful and unruly set of people” and even recommended that all illegal partygoers be transported to Goat Island to dance the time away until there is a cure for the COVID-19 virus, as mass gatherings are a trigger for the spread of the virus.

Others have called upon St Andrew Western Member of Parliament Anthony Hylton to rein in the community members.

According to the police, shortly after 11’o clock last night a team of officers went to Seaview Gardens to shut down the party which had more than 200 revellers in attendance. The party was said to be going on from 9:00pm.

After the promoter was instructed to turn of the sound system and the patrons ordered to go home, they reportedly refused and threw stones and other missiles at the police, injuring some of them.

One policeman who sustained injuries was treated at hospital and released after receiving several stitches.

Several of the wayward residents were arrested for being in contravention of the Noise Abatement Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The four women who attacked the policewoman were arrested and charged for the offence.

But on Nationwide News Network’s social media platforms, Jamaicans have expressed indignation about the behaviour of the Seaview Gardens residents.

“The government needs to used goat island as a mandatory covid law breakers prison, give them a big sound system all the weed alcohol cigarettes just for that party but you can’t leave the ISLAND until they find a cure for covid (mandatory),” an incensed Martin Foster said.

“The should give the promoter 15 years in prison. How the hell you sit down and plan a dance in the middle of a pandemic???” Shamar Robinson added.

One commenter, Angella Natty mused that these party-goers were transmitting the virus to innocent people.

“The only sad thing is that innocent elderly and children will catch Covid from these stupid people who are not taking this virus seriously,” she said, while and unapologetic Showaa Queen declared: “The police should a shoot all a dem.”

The volatile Seaview Gardens is known for the dancehall superstars who grew up there including Bounty Killer, Dexta Daps, and Shabba Ranks, as well as the Scare Dem Crew which comprised Elephant Man, Boom Dandemite and Nitty Kutchie. Dancehall star Ishawna is also a native of Seaview.