Search Underway for Men Listed as Wanted in Kingston Western

The Kingston Western Division’s detectives have intensified their hunt for four individuals wanted by the authorities and have given the suspects till Friday to turn themselves in.

They are:

1. Kearon Angus, otherwise called ‘Kadulla’

2. Damanie Taylor, otherwise called ‘Hitchi Pang’

3. Mario Mowatt, otherwise called ‘Mario’

4. Mark Harley, otherwise called ‘Duddu’ or ‘Duddu Bap’

According to a press statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the four men must appear at the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 31.

These men have come to the fore as detectives collaborate with their counterparts in the neighbouring Kingston Central Division to investigate various gang-related incidents.

Several communities have been impacted, including Allman Town, Craig Town, Jones Town, and Admiral Town.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in locating these men is asked to call the Denham Town Police Department at 876-922-6441 or Crime Stop at 311.