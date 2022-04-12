Search on to Find Child Molester in Negril, Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are now combing sections of the parish in search of an alleged child molester, who has been accused to have recently sexually molested his own 5-year-old sister, and his 2-year-old niece, at their home in the Negril area.

The accused man who is said to be 29-year-old has since gone into hiding, but his mother who is also the mother of the 5-year-old victim and the grandmother of the 2-year-old infant, has reported that she made the discovery last Thursday, while she was washing her daughter’s underwear.

The grieving mother gave her name as Shauna, and stated that she confronted her son about him sexually molesting his sister and niece, but he denied the allegations.

She said a report was made to the police, followed by which both children were taken to the Savanna-la-Mar public hospital, where they were examined and it was discovered that they were both sexually molested.

The accused was again confronted and apprehended by his older brother, who was in the process of handing him over to the police when he managed to escape, and fled the community.

The incident is now being investigated by Detectives from the Westmoreland CISOCA branch, who are also supervising both children.