Search on for Survivors following Massive Explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Cuba

Police and firefighters are searching for survivors after an explosion destroyed a hotel in Havana, Cuba, on Friday morning.

It was initially unclear what triggered the explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in the center of the city.

Images from the site depicted at least three storeys of the building with blown-out walls.

The 96-room hotel, established in the 1930s, reopened in 2005 following extensive renovation.