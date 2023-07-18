Search Continues to Find Police Recruit who Drowned in St Elizabeth

The St Elizabeth police are continuing their search at Tranquility Bay in St Elizabeth, where a police recruit reportedly drowned while attempting to assist a fellow recruit who met into difficulties while swimming at the beach, on Monday morning, July 17.
Up to late Monday evening, the body of missing recruit 19-year-old Rayandre Pike, who hails from Linstead in St Catherine, was still not located.
Reports are that shortly after 7:00am, on Monday, Pike and other police trainees went for a swim in the sea at Tranquility Bay, which is in close proximity to the Jamaica Constabulary Force training facility.
While at the beach, one of the recruit met into difficulties, and Pike jumped in the water to assist him, but he too met into difficulties and got swept away by the rough waves.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force High Command issued a release that it is deeply saddened over the unfortunate incident, and that Pike was part of an ambitious group of recruits, who started their training with the JCF, in March of 2023.
