Search Continues to Find Elderly Man Whose Wife Was Discovered Stabbed to Death in Grange District, Hanover

Residents living in Grange district, Green Island, Hanover, are still in search of an elderly farmer, whose wife and a close family friend were discovered dead inside their homes on Sunday afternoon.
One deceased, 73-year-old Teka Anderson-Nesbeth, a caregiver of Grange district was discovered stabbed to death inside her home, and the 80-year-old retiree, Patsy Allen, who she cares for was also discovered dead at her home in the neighboring community of Top Kendal.
Since the discovery of both women, Anderson-Nesbeth’s, 93-year-old husband, Roy Nesbeth, otherwise called ‘Tiger’ has not been heard from or seen.
Reports are that, between the hours of 4:00pm, to 8:00pm, Anderson-Nesbeth’s relatives raised an alarm after they discovered that she did not return home on Sunday afternoon, like she normally does, after caring for Allen.
A report was made to the police, and a search carried out at her home located on Dawz Land in Grange community, which led to the discovery of her body.
The elderly woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds, inside her home, which was securely locked.
Relatives of both deceased, and residents in both communities are trying to locate the elderly farmer who went missing since the discovery, and told the media that he is the prime suspect in both killings.
It is allegedly that both women could have been murdered stemming from a jealous dispute, involved Anderson-Nesbeth’s husband, and Allen’s son.