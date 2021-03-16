Search continues for Bunny Wailer’s missing wife Jean Watt

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Abijah Asadenaki Livingston, the son of late reggae Icon Bunny Wailer, has released a documentary about his missing stepmother Jean Watt.

Watt was Wailer’s spouse for 50 years.

The docu features interviews with members of Watt’s family and Wailer’s children who have been looking for her since she went missing last year.

The family shared that Watt suffers from dementia.

Footage shows her last leaving home on May 23, 2020, wearing a black top, brown skirt and a pair of slippers.

Her family is asking the public to approach her in a friendly way should they see her in public, then reach out to them via 876-850-4403 or 876-819-7581.

A cash reward of $1m still stands for the recovery of or any valid information leading to her recovery.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....