Sean Russell Missing

Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Russell, a labourer of Donaldva district, Hanover has been missing since Tuesday, April 28.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 172 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall and sports a plaited hairstyle.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 2:30 p.m. was last seen at home wearing a brown striped shirt, black pants and a pair of red Reebok sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sean Russell is being asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

