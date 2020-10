Grammy Award winning Jamaican star Sean Paul is speaking out about the discrimination and poor treatment he faced at the Grammy Awards.

In a recent YouTube podcast, Paul said when he won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with Dutty Rock in 2004, he was not given a seat at the show.

He added that with his acceptance speech not being broadcast, he questioned his attendance at the event and described the entire process as “foolishness.”

The 2004 Grammy’s saw him performing on stage with Sting, as well as being nominated for Best New Artist and Best Male Rap Solo Performance.

Other Reggae Grammy winners have complained about the lack of support for the genre, which prompted Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange to push for its inclusion.