Sean Paul Expands into Merchandising

Jamaican Artiste and Grammy winner Sean Paul has inked a deal to create a merchandise company with Blue Mahoe Capital Partners Inc.

The merchandise company, Realvibez Merchandising, will be majority-owned by investment firm Blue Mahoe Capital, while Sean Paul will have part ownership, including a seat on the board with voting rights.

The deal will also have a partnership with 8&9 Clothing, which already has connections to 50 Latin artistes for their merchandise.

The Florida-based company is a major manufacturing brand for streetwear and will handle the distribution of the products.

The deal will also cover design and marketing for the merchandise.