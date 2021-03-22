Sean Paul Expands into Merchandising

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaican Artiste and Grammy winner Sean Paul has inked a deal to create a merchandise company with Blue Mahoe Capital Partners Inc.

The merchandise company, Realvibez Merchandising, will be majority-owned by investment firm Blue Mahoe Capital, while Sean Paul will have part ownership, including a seat on the board with voting rights.

The deal will also have a partnership with 8&9 Clothing, which already has connections to 50 Latin artistes for their merchandise.

The Florida-based company is a major manufacturing brand for streetwear and will handle the distribution of the products.

The deal will also cover design and marketing for the merchandise.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....