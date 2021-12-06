Sean Paul Announces Upcoming UK tour

Jamaican Superstar Sean Paul has shared details of a UK tour next year as he prepares to announce his eighth studio album.

The dancehall star will kick off the dates at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on April 11, 2022 before wrapping things up at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on April 21.

It comes as Paul prepares to announce his new album, the follow-up to ‘Live N Livin’, which was released earlier this year. Details are expected to be shared in the coming days.

In October Paul reunited with Sia for a new collaboration, ‘Dynamite’. Produced by Banx & Ranx and Greg Kurstin, the dancehall-centric single is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, a collaboration between Sean Paul and Sia, also produced by Kurstin.

Paul’s latest single follows August’s ‘Only Fanz’, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single created to empower women who creatively earn their living through the popular content subscription service.