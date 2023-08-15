Sean Morris Takes Independence Golf Classic

Sean Morris overpowered the golfers in the Jamaica Golf Association’s two-day Independence Golf Classic which was held recently at the Sandals Golf & Country Club in St. Ann to win by five shots. Morris was the only golfer to post an under par score during the tournament. He shot six over par 77 on the first day but roared back on the second day with a two under par 69 for a total score of four over par 146 in the Men & Men Senior 0-6 section.
He was pleased with the win especially since he is still in the process of changing and refitting new golf clubs and being out of competitive golf for a while. “A lot has been happening in my game for the last couple months where I started getting back into the heat of competition. I actually had some new shaft installed in my driver and in my three wood and my irons. This is about the fourth outing since the irons have been fitted so the win is a significant one in the quest for getting the golf game sharper and more consistent. The game is rounding into shape. The leader had me by six shots after the first day of play, and I went there with a lot of resolve and determination to play the best that I could. My short game was really in good form and it is the key to the victory that I just experienced at the Sandals Independence Classic. The greens are small at Sandals and require a lot of short game performance and I am just happy for the win.”
The first day leader, Tenny Davis who shot par 71 on the first day had a rough second day after scoring 10 over par to end on a combined score of 10 over par 152, which saw him pacing third. Delroy Johnson who shot 74 and 77 was one stroke ahead on 151 in second place.
On the Ladies side, Diane Hudson posted scores of 90, 93 for a total score of 41 over par 183 to take the category by two shots ahead of Judith Slater 185 (93, 92) and Jennifer Davey 200 (104 and 99). They competed in the 13+ handicap category.
The top three men in the Men & Men Senior 7-12 were Philip Gooden 165 (84, 81), followed by Raymond Campbell 178 (89, 89) and Nigel Davey 191 (96, 95) in third place.
In the Men & Men Senior 13-24 handicap category Mark Samuels 179 (92, 87) grabbed a four stroke win over Owen McPherson 183 (92, 87) (of the USA) and Delroy Anderson 199 (99, 100) who placed third.
The Men Super Senior 0-12 category was very competitive with two men getting identical scores on each of the two days resulting in them tying for first place. Mike Gleichman and Greg Chong both scored 80 and 79 on day one and two respectively to end on a total score of 159 each. Robert Chin was three strokes behind on 162 (82, 80) for third place
Two men teed-off in the Men Super Senior 13-24 category with Philip de Waal 182 (92, 90) winnig the category by 12 shots ahead of Guyan Arscott 194 (97, 97).
The Masters category saw seven competitors. Dorrel Allen 162 (79, 83) topped the category while Carlyle Hudson 163 (82, 81) narrowly missed the top spot. Philip Wilson 166 (84, 82) bagged third place.
One junior player in the Boys 14-15 category joined the golfers on the course. He posted scores of 92 and 86 for a total score of 36 over par 178.