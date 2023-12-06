Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of drugging, gang-raping 17-year-old in new suit

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a fourth sexual assault lawsuit that accuses him and others of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at his Big Apple recording studio after flying her to the city and plying her with drugs and alcohol two decades ago.
The woman — who filed suit anonymously in Manhattan federal court Wednesday as a Jane Doe — claims she was in 11th grade when she was raped by Combs as well as Harve Pierre, the longtime president of his record label Bad Boys, and a third, unidentified person in 2003.
“She could barely stand up following the gang rape, and had to be helped to walk out of the building and back into a car,” the court documents state.
The suit — which is topped by a “Trigger warning” over its graphic content — includes photos of the alleged victim, her face blurred, sitting on then-34-year-old Combs’ lap at his Daddy’s House Recording Studio in Midtown.
The woman said she met Pierre at a Detroit, Michigan, lounge, where he told her he was “best friends” with the music mogul, even calling Combs on the phone to convince the teen to fly to New York City, according to the filing.
Before leaving the lounge, Pierre allegedly took her into the bathroom, where he smoked crack from an aluminum can and then forced her to perform oral sex on him, the suit claims.
The high schooler, who lived in the Detroit area, then left on a private jet from Pontiac, Michigan, with Pierre and a third person, not named in the suit, before arriving at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, the filing alleges.
They then drove in a black SUV to the recording studio, where the men pushed “copious amounts” of alcohol and drugs on the teen — causing her to get so drunk that “she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the suit claims.
The night was “a blur” for Doe, but she remembers that the men hit on her “incessantly,” touching her body and asking to see her “ass” and telling her how “hot” and “sexy” she was, the suit alleges.
The alleged victim — who now lives in Canada — recounted specifics about the encounter in the suit, including claiming that Combs raped her from behind in the bathroom and told her he couldn’t “get off” unless she squeezed his nipples as hard as she could.
Combs, 54, responded in a statement through his rep adamantly denying the claims, saying: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” the statement said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” the statement concluded.
The Wednesday suit states it wasn’t until Doe read about the other cases against Combs and Pierre that she was given “the confidence to tell her story as well.”
“Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships,” it says.
According to the suit, Combs allegedly watched while the unidentified man raped Doe, who was “coming in and out of consciousness.”
The music mogul was watching from a chair when she realized what was happening and “mustered the energy to tell the third assailant to stop,” the lawsuit alleges.
Pierre then allegedly took his turn raping the teen, before forcing her to give him oral sex so roughly that it caused her to choke and have trouble breathing, according to the suit.
When it was over, Pierre allegedly left Doe on the bathroom floor, lying in the fetal position in pain, the court documents allege.
After helping her into a car, the men flew the teen home, the suit claims, noting the return trip was very blurry.
The suit claims that photos of that day, included in the court documents, prove that Doe was in the studio with Combs before the alleged rape.
Doe is suing Combs, Pierre, the record label and the recording studio for unspecified damages under a city law called the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which allows victims of abuse that occurred in the city to bring old claims even if they’ve since passed outside the statute of limitations.
“The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life,” Doe’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said in a statement Wednesday.
Combs last month was sued by R&B singer and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who claimed he raped and beat her for over a decade. Combs settled the case within 24 hours but insisted the settlement wasn’t an admission of guilt.
Then Joi Dickerson-Neal, a former Syracuse student, sued Combs, claiming he sexually assaulted her after a dinner date at Wells restaurant in Harlem in 1991 and he filmed the attack. Combs’ rep called the suit not credible and a money grab.