Sean Connery is dead

Actor Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.
The Scottish born actor, best known for playing James Bond, died in
Nassau, Bahamas, overnight. He was ailing for some time.
In addition to playing Bond, Connery was a towering figure on the
screen and won several awards including an Oscar in 1988 for his role
in The Untouchables. His other films included The Hunt for Red
October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and
The Rock.
His son Jason told the BBC it was “a sad day for all who knew and
loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who
enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”