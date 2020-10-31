Sean Connery is dead

Actor Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90.

The Scottish born actor, best known for playing James Bond, died in

Nassau, Bahamas, overnight. He was ailing for some time.

In addition to playing Bond, Connery was a towering figure on the

screen and won several awards including an Oscar in 1988 for his role

in The Untouchables. His other films included The Hunt for Red

October, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and

The Rock.



His son Jason told the BBC it was “a sad day for all who knew and

loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who

enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”