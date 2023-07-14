SDA Pastor: ‘Abortion is Not a Criminal Issue’

As church leaders stand divided on the issue of abortion, one Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) pastor, Dr. Kemar Douglas, is calling for the matter to be removed from legislative affairs and left to moral deliberation, especially by those most affected — women.
“I don’t believe that it should be a criminal offence,” he said. “…I think a lot of things that we tend to want to legislate, we legislate on moral issues, and morality cannot be legislators.”
Douglas is pastor of the Linstead District of SDA Churches in St. Catherine.
According to a recent report by the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI), complications from abortion are the third leading cause of maternal death in Jamaica. Poor women and their dependents, the report said, are largely affected by the familial and individual costs of unsafe abortions.
The report followed an appeal by State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn for the motion to amend abortion laws, previously tabled in Parliament in 2018, to be revisited. The appeal invited mixed responses from several ministers.
Dr. Douglas said legislative decisions should be made to protect the rights of individuals, and in the case of abortion, the woman’s right to her body. Whether one morally agrees or disagrees with the practice, he said, depends on personal belief.
The pastor said that although he believes in the sanctity of life — the view that life is a divine gift to be protected — women considering abortion should be allowed to choose according to their moral view.
Although several countries have legalized abortion, Director of Advocacy at CAPRI, Dr. Leanne Levers, said that Jamaica is largely lagging behind due to the religious sentiment that abortion is a threat to life as well as a level of conservatism not linked to religion.
“Democracies are not only about majority [views],” she said. “They are about making sure that everyone as part of the society is able to develop and become [a] law-abiding [citizen].”
Dr. Levers said that ensuring that vulnerable persons have equal access to opportunities, rights, and privileges are also a part of that responsibility.
However, Dr. George Grandison, first elder at the Denbigh Seventh-day Adventist Church and medical doctor at the University Hospital of the West Indies, said that despite popular belief, the issue is not about women being denied their rights.
“I believe that you must have laws in place to protect [the mother] and also to protect her unborn baby,” he said. “It is not a matter of women being oppressed.”
Dr. Grandison said that he believes legalizing abortion would do more harm than good, as it would increase complications for women who flock to doctors in response.
But Dr. Levers said that it would be the first step to normalizing discussions on women having power over their own bodies, and hence, combating stigmas surrounding abortion.
In addition, Dr. Douglas said that men’s voices have become overpowering and that women should lead the discussion on abortion, as it impacts them directly.
1 thought on “SDA Pastor: ‘Abortion is Not a Criminal Issue’”
Pingback: SDA pastor: ‘Abortion is not a criminal matter’ – kodaktravel